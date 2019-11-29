Video

Video: Udemy India's Irwin Anand speaks to BusinessLine

| Updated on November 29, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

Udemy provides a platform for experts from anywhere in the world to develop courses on thousands of topics and share their knowledge. Students from across the world can access these courses and learn in-demand skills from public speaking to mindfulness, to the latest programming languages and marketing strategies. Now it looks to expand in India.

