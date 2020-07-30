Video

Video | Unlock 3.0: The new guidelines

BL Internet Desk | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

Here's all you need to know about the guidelines for Unlock 3.0

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones and has also removed restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on July 30, 2020
India
coronavirus
India
coronavirus

Video | Unlock 3.0: The new guidelines

Highlights of NEP 2020

Emmy Nominations 2020

Video | Five Rafale fighter jets land in India

Amid pandemic, non Covid-19 patients suffer

Covid-19 impact on Bengaluru's economy

Video | India bans 47 more Chinese Apps

Video | Rajasthan Government tussle: Protest in Bengaluru

The hospitality sector -New Ideas for the New Normal

Video | Reliance becomes world's second largest energy company