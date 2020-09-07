Video | Unlock 4.0: Chennai metro restarts service

Chennai Metro Rail begins operations today, nearly after five months since they were suspended due to Covid-19.

The train services will function from 07:00 am to 08:00 pm, to help office goers and other passengers resuming work as part of Unlock 4.0.

State Industries minister M C Sampath took the first train from Airport metro station to Washermenpet as a part of his inspection to review the safety measures taken.

The services will commence in two stages – the Blue Line and the Green Line. Blue line runs between Airport to Washermanpet starting today(September 7). And the Green Line runs between St Thomas and MGR Central Metro from 9th September.

Video: Bijoy Ghosh, Chennai Merto Rail twitter handle

Script & voice-over: Akshaya Chandrasekaran

Editing: Radhika SR