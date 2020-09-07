Video

Video | Unlock 4.0: Chennai metro restarts service

Bijoy Ghosh Akshaya Chandrasekaran Radhika SR | Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 07, 2020

Chennai Metro Rail begins operations today, nearly after five months since they were suspended due to Covid-19.

The train services will function from 07:00 am to 08:00 pm, to help office goers and other passengers resuming work as part of Unlock 4.0.

State Industries minister M C Sampath took the first train from Airport metro station to Washermenpet  as a part of his inspection to review the safety measures taken.

The services will commence in two stages – the Blue Line and the Green Line. Blue line runs between Airport to Washermanpet starting today(September 7). And the Green Line runs between St Thomas and MGR Central Metro from 9th September.

Video: Bijoy Ghosh, Chennai Merto Rail twitter handle

Script & voice-over: Akshaya Chandrasekaran

Editing: Radhika SR

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 07, 2020
Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL)
Chennai Metro
Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL)
Chennai Metro

Video | Unlock 4.0: Chennai metro restarts service

Video | ‘India needs to spend more on public health’

Video | Preparations to reopen Chennai Metro rail underway

Video | Sharp V-shaped recovery under way: FinMin report

Watch | Preparations to reopen Bengaluru Metro rail underway

Watch | Online gambling banned by Andhra Pradesh Government

Watch | All you need to know about SBI's VRS scheme

Watch | Gurudwara in New Delhi provides medicines at low rates

Watch | PM Modi’s personal website hacked

Watch | Samsung's new foldable phone GalaxyZFold2