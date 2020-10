UP’s sugar mills, still recovering from the lockdown impact and owed subsidy payments from the government, are yet to pay ₹8,447 crore to farmers for the previous sugar season ended September 30. This is nearly 80 per cent more than the ₹4,942- crore owed in the 2018-19 season.

Credits

Story: TV Jayan Script & voice-over: Akshaya Chandrasekaran Editing: Radhika SR