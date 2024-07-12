Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday formally welcomed Chinese cargo vessel ‘San Fernando’ at the Vizhinjam international sea port where the ship had berthed a day ago.The international port is being developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer. The ‘San Fernando’ arrived at the newly-built port on Thursday, marking the first container ship’s arrival at India’s largest deep-water trans-shipment port. People turned up in large numbers to see the 300-metre-long mothership at the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL).

The port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model. The total investment for the Vizhinjam port is around Rs 8,867 crore. Out of this, the state government and the Central government have allocated Rs 5,595 crore and Rs 818 crore respectively.