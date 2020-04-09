Video
Vodafone recharge via SMS
April 09, 2020
April 09, 2020
April 09, 2020
The show must go on: JMD of UFO Moviez
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
The Maggi-fication of Gender Diversity
Diversity strategy is the secret sauce to profitability of workplaces — and it can be a veritable two-minute ...
Digital Tsunami: Healing the workplace with trust
Trust generates psychological safety and can be the basis for a new beginning
Covid-19 impact: PM must consult with trade unions for workers’ revival package, says labour economist
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
Know how interest is calculated on your EPF account
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Reverse migration to hit procurement operations at mandis
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Kotak Equity Opportunities: Beats volatility over long term
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
Your Fund Portfolio
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
Covid-19 special: Virus alert
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
Economy in a post Covid-19 world
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
‘Many, if not most, will eventually get infected’: Gagandeep Kang
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
A long way home
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
Covid-19, an accelerant to a digital makeover: Nigel Vaz
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
A bookshelf for marketers in lockdown
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
Covid-19 could be an accelerant to digital transformation
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
Goutam Rakshit, the ‘Onida Devil’ creator, is no more
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Trump’s call to Modi on Covid-related drug spotlights two Indian drugmakers
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
‘BS-VI can be used in older vehicles as well’
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
The great sub-continental leap forward
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...