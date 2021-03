Starting this year, Volvo Car India will launch one electric vehicle annually. The company will launch its XC40 Recharge in the later half of 2021.

However, the company is still evaluating on the assembly or manufacturing of the vehicles in India and will decide in the later stage, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, told BusinessLine on the sidelines of the unveiling of the XC40 Recharge in New Delhi.

Watch the video.