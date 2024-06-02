The seventh and the last phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, marking the end to the marathon polling process that began on April 19th. The assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also went to the polls.
Voters, including first time ones expressed pride and happiness at the opportunity to cast their votes.
