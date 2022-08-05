Watch | 5G Auctions: How the Indian telecom sector has transformed through the ages

The much-anticipated 5G spectrum is finally over!

In the auction, the spectrum auction at various bandwidth worth ₹1,50,173 crore was sold to Reliance Jio, Bharati Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and the Adani group.

The 5G connectivity could be a game changer for the sector and the government hopes it will power a new tech boom in India. The telecom sector has flourished in India for more than a century and it has seen a lot of changes over the years.

In this video, we take a look at some of the big transformations.