Watch | All you need to know about Saral Pension plan

In order to simplify insurance product choice for lay investors, the insurance regulator, IRDAI, has been introducing standard products with uniform features in both life and non-life insurance. Recently, a new product has been added to the list — the immediate annuity plan, Saral Pension, which all life insurers have to offer from April 1, 2021.

