Watch | All you need to know about SBI's VRS scheme

State Bank of India has decided to introduce the ‘Second Innings Tap – Voluntary Retirement Scheme – 2020 (SITVRS-2020), The scheme aims to optimise human resources and costs. It will be kept open for three months from December 1 to February-end every year

As per estimates based on July 2020 month’s salary, India’s largest bank expects net saving of ₹2,170.85 crore if 30 per cent of the eligible employees opt for retirement under the scheme. As at March-end 2020, SBI had 2,49,448 employees on its rolls.

What does this scheme entail?

Watch the video.