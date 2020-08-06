Video

Watch | Artisans prepare for Krishna Jayanti, Ganesh Chathurthi

| Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

Idol makers are busy ahead of Krishna Jayanti and Ganesh Chathurthi at Kosapet in Purasawalkam area of Chennai. Kosapet has been a traditional idol-making area for years but this season due to Covid-19, orders have been less. Janmashtami is celebrated on the 12th of August and Ganesh Chathurthi on the 22nd of August. Idol makers are waiting for orders from the Tamil Nadu Government to see if the large idols would be allowed for public display.

