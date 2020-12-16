Video

Watch | At 19,480%, Majesco’s interim dividend is highest payout ever by an Indian firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 16, 2020 Published on December 16, 2020

Software exporter Majesco’s board has approved an interim dividend of ₹974 per share, in what could be one of the highest dividend payouts ever in the history of India’s stock market. Shareholders will collectively get ₹2,788 crore as dividend payout.

“The board of directors at its meeting held on December 15, 2020, approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of 19,480 per cent or ₹974 per equity share of the face value of ₹5 each for the financial year 2020-21,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges. In July, private equity firm Thoma Bravo had acquired the US arm of Majesco for $594 million. Majesco had then said that the proceeds from the sale will be distributed to shareholders because 99 per cent of the revenue earned was from the US subsidiary. Majesco owned 74 per cent stake in this unit.

