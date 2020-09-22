Watch | Bangalore Turf Club set to reopen

A view of the Bangalore turf Club in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) will soon come alive with the club being given the green signal to resume races. However, as it has to go spectator-less, BTC is planning to introduce online betting for the first time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the turf club was not hosting any races from March 2020. Photo: Somashekar G R N