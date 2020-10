While most men in these household have lost their jobs in the textile sector, the women continue to roll ‘bidis’ for about 200 branded bidi factories.

Read: How bidi card has worked as credit card for 50,000 women bidi rollers in Solapur amidst Covid-19

About 50,000 women in Maharashtra’s Solapur district are able to ensure that their household function due an interesting instrument - bidi cards.

What are 'bidi cards' ? Watch the video.