Watch | Burning farms, choking cities

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 02, 2021

In less than two months, large parts of northern India will yet again turn into unbreathable gas chamber as farmers in Punjab and Haryana begin to burn their paddy crop residue. It is not only a health hazard, especially during the Covid pandemic but also an annual global embarrassment for India. Can this be contained? TR Vivek is in conversation with AK Singh the director of Indian Agriculture Research Institute, that has developed a bio enzyme that can decompose the paddy stalks without the need to burn them, and Dhruv Sawhney, the COO of the agritech firm Nurture Farm that will help farmers to use the bio decomposer for free.

Published on September 02, 2021

