Watch | Can Indian agriculture prosper without farm laws?

TR Vivek | Updated on December 20, 2021

When the farm laws were repealed, the protesting farmers on Delhi's borders were ecstatic while those who championed the laws as necessary for a 'New Deal' found themselves in a trough of despond. Should it be all gloom and doom? There's enough room for manoeuvre for the $400 bn Indian farm sector to reform, modernise and prosper even in the absence of the controversial laws, argues Padmanand V, partner, public sector, Grant Thornton Bharat in this conversation with TR Vivek

Published on December 20, 2021

