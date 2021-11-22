Video

Watch | Covid-19: Are the new oral anti-viral pills effective?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 22, 2021

There is no silver-bullet yet to treat SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. But there is much optimism presently over two anti-viral pills showing promising results in treating Covid-19, that are in various stages of regulatory reviews and approvals across the world.

Published on November 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Covid-19

Watch | Covid-19: Are the new oral anti-viral pills effective?

Watch | Farm laws repealed: How does this reflect on Modi's leadership?

Explainer | Big tech and the right to repair

Watch | How are IT companies tackling the 'new normal' ?

Watch | Delhi’s air quality unlikely to improve till November 21

WTO summit: India to press for TRIPS waiver for Covid-19 health products

Watch | SEBI likely to approve NSE IPO

Watch | Taking growth and Innovation Beyond Bengaluru

Video | SC suggests lockdown in Delhi to ease pollution crisis

Watch | PM Modi launches RBI Retail Direct scheme. What is it about?