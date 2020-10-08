The living conditions have improved in Bengaluru after numerous restrictions and the lockdowns owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hoardings and posters for various jobs vacancies have been put in various parts of the city.
Watch | Covid-19: Bengaluru is getting back on track
BL Internet Desk
October 08, 2020
October 08, 2020
October 08, 2020
October 08, 2020
October 08, 2020
October 08, 2020