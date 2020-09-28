Watch | Covid-19 in Gujarat: The real picture

In a unique experiment to check people’s awareness and compliance with Covid-19 safety norms, AMC — the largest civic body of Gujarat — conducted a reality check on people’s Covid-19 preparedness, while being out at food joints, tea stalls, pan shops, market places and gardens.

The video, shared by AMC, showed young boys and girls grouping together at various locations across the city shopping, chatting over tea, enjoying paani puri (pakodi), tucking in vada pav, smoking, chewing paan masala and relaxing with friends amidst the ongoing Covid-19 unlock process.

Watch the video.