Video

Watch | Covid-19 vaccine drive Phase 1 begins

BL Internet Desk | Updated on January 16, 2021 Published on January 16, 2021

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

This will be the world's largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 16, 2021
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
coronavirus
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
coronavirus

Watch | Covid-19 vaccine drive Phase 1 begins

Watch | PM Modi launches India's Covid-19 vaccination drive

2020 is the hottest year yet

Here's all you need to know about India's Covid vaccination drive

Watch | Samsung launches new flagship Galaxy S21 series smartphones

Watch | IT Hiring back with a bang

Trump impeached again: What happens next

Watch | Zoho's alternative to WhatsApp - Arattai

Watch | WhatsApp issues clarification on new privacy policy

Startups: Tax on excess premium