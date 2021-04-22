Video

Watch | Covid-19: What is the efficacy levels of Covaxin and Covishield?

Gitanjali Diwakar V Nivedita | Updated on April 22, 2021

Starting May 1, all those who are above the age of 18 are eligible to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 infection. The Central Government has also said that State Governments, private hospitals and vaccination centres may avail the vaccines directly from the manufacturers too. Here is a quick look at the efficacy levels of Covaxin and Covishield after receiving both doses.

Published on April 22, 2021

