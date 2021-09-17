Video

Watch | Easy loans for the 'anndaata'

TR Vivek | Updated on September 17, 2021

The small farmers' lack of access to loans from the formal financial sector is often cited as a key reason for distress and suicides. What difference can the ability to borrow from the organised sector make? There are now a raft of new startups that want to lend to farmers. Will the farmers truly benefit from an increasing financialisation of the agri sector. TR Vivek is in conversation with AnilKumar SG, the founder and CEO of Samunnati, a Chennai based agritech startup that has lent more than $1 bn to smallholder farmers, on the issue.

Published on September 17, 2021

