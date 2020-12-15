Video

Watch | Electoral College votes Joe Biden as next US President

December 15, 2020

The Electoral College has voted Joe Biden as the President and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as the Vice President of the United States, bringing to an end the legal battle unleashed by incumbent Donald Trump. He has been alleging widespread voter fraud in the presidential elections.

Under the Constitution and federal law, the Electoral College cast its votes on Monday for the President, the elections for which were held on November 3. The Electors met in their respective states following certification of the results.

