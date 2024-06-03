An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, he said.The exchange of fire is going on and there are no reports of casualties on either side so far, the official added.
