The fight against the Murugappa Group — either to get a seat on the Board of the holding company or till the family buys back the 8.23 per cent stake — will continue, said Valli Arunachalam, the eldest daughter of former Murugappa Group executive chairman MV Murugappan. She is fighting a legal battle on the issue against Ambadi Investments Ltd (AIL), the flagship company of the ₹38,000-crore Murugappa Group and family members.

Watch the exclusive interview.

Read the full story here.