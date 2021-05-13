Video

Watch | Fiat Chrysler files plea against M&M's Thar

BL Internet Desk | Updated on May 13, 2021

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has approached the Federal Court of Australia, alleging that Thar’s design and styling were similar to the Jeep Wrangler off-roader.

Credits

Story: Our Bureau

Script & voice-over: Gitanjali Diwakar

Editing: Radhika SR

Published on May 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Automobiles
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
Automobiles
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Now, experts recommend Covaxin Phase II & III trials on 2-18 age group

Watch | India imposes stringent measures to limit spread

WHO classifies Indian Covid strain as 'variant of concern'

India ranks 3rd in total doses administered, so what went wrong?

Watch | More oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

DRDO's Covid-19 drug to be rolled out next week

Watch | Lockdown in TN from May 10-24, 2021

Watch | Mother's day special: Investment options for mothers

Watch | MK Stalin takes charge as TN CM

Watch | ISRO tries out Garuda's drones to supply essentials to employees in AP