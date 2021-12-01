Video

Watch | Five ways digital lending apps can become safer for you

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 01, 2021

To protect the customers from widespread unethical practices, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with the ‘Report of the Working Group on Digital Lending including Lending through Online Platforms and Mobile Apps’.

The report contains recommendations and suggestions from both RBI and the government such as the setting up of a Self-Regulatory Organisation to oversee the functions of the players in the industry and to standardise certain operations.

Story: Satya Sontanam

Script, Editing: V Nivedita

Published on December 01, 2021

