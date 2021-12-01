Watch | Five ways digital lending apps can become safer for you

To protect the customers from widespread unethical practices, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with the ‘Report of the Working Group on Digital Lending including Lending through Online Platforms and Mobile Apps’.

The report contains recommendations and suggestions from both RBI and the government such as the setting up of a Self-Regulatory Organisation to oversee the functions of the players in the industry and to standardise certain operations.

Visit: www.thehindubusinessline.com for the full story

Credits

Story: Satya Sontanam

Script, Editing: V Nivedita