The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), a Tamil movie starring actor Vijay made with a budget of over ₹300 crore and to hit the screen on September 5 will be the biggest release for the season. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film was produced by the Chennai-based AGS Entertainment.

“GOAT will be the most profitable for us,” said Suresh Kalpathi, CEO of Veranda Learning, Co-founder of Kalpathi Investments, AGS Cinemas & AGS Entertainment, and Angel Investor.

“If you go with big stars, the budgets are high; you pay quite a bit, but most often than not, your profit is realised on the table. Chances of failure are extremely little to zero. This is contrarian when people talk about the film industry where typically about 10 per cent of the movies succeed very well; 15 to 20 per cent break even or make something and most of the others lose money,” he told businessline.