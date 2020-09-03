Watch | Gurudwara in New Delhi provides medicines at low rates

There seems to be some good cheer amid news surrounding the surge in India's Covid-19 cases. New Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara has time and again opened its doors during a crisis. This is the case even during the ongoing crisis that was triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic

The Bangla Sahib Gurudwara is providing medicines to prescription holders at low rates. In the last four days, the Gurudwara has seen a large number of people gathering around it premises to purchases medicines. In fact, the police have had to intervene to control the crowd and ensure that they adhere to social distancing norms.

