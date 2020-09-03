Video

Watch | Gurudwara in New Delhi provides medicines at low rates

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

There seems to be some good cheer amid news surrounding the surge in India's Covid-19 cases. New Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara has time and again opened its doors during a crisis. This is the case even during the ongoing crisis that was triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic

The Bangla Sahib Gurudwara is providing medicines to prescription holders at low  rates. In the last four days, the Gurudwara has seen a large number of people gathering around it premises to purchases medicines. In fact, the police have had to intervene to control the crowd and ensure that they adhere to social distancing norms.

Credits:

Video: Kamal Narang

Script and Voice-over: Gitanjali Diwakar

Editing: Radhika SR

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 03, 2020
New Delhi
Delhi
New Delhi
Delhi

Watch | Gurudwara in New Delhi provides medicines at low rates

Watch | PM Modi’s personal website hacked

Watch | Samsung's new foldable phone GalaxyZFold2

Watch | How a cardiologist’s WhatsApp group saved lives during lockdown

Watch | Chennai is back to the grind after a long lockdown

Watch | Startup and You: Episode 12 - Healthtech in India's startup space

Watch | Apna App: LinkedIn for grey and blue collar workers

Video | India's Covid vaccine had no side effects in the human clinical trial

Video | Celebrating Onam amid Covid pandemic

Webinar | Managing your Debt Fund Investments