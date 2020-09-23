Video

Watch | Health workers protest in Bengaluru

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

Members of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) across the State protested in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The members demanded that the government declares an honorarium of Rs 12,000 per month for all ASHA workers, organise regular health checkups for all ASHA workers - including the providence of ensuring face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves (PPE Kits) to all ASHA workers.

