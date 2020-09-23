Members of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) across the State protested in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The members demanded that the government declares an honorarium of Rs 12,000 per month for all ASHA workers, organise regular health checkups for all ASHA workers - including the providence of ensuring face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves (PPE Kits) to all ASHA workers.
Watch | Health workers protest in Bengaluru
September 23, 2020
September 23, 2020
September 23, 2020
