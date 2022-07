The amount of money disbursed as LPG subsidy by the Centre has fallen from Rs 37,209 crore in 2018-19 to only Rs 242 crore in 2021-2022, data from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas shows.

In this video, Parvathi Benu takes a look at the different forms of LPG subsidies, the fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic and why the subsidies are falling. Watch now to know more.