Watch | How Andhra wants to convert to 100% natural farming by 2027

TR Vivek | Updated on August 18, 2021

In the world's largest agro-ecological experiment, Andhra Pradesh wants to turn 80 lakh hectares of farmland natural or completely chemical free by 2027. Is it an unscientific leap into the unknown or our best bet against climate crisis.

TR Vivek speaks to T Vijayakumar, the special chief secretary to Andhra government on natural farming, spearheading this project, on the natural farming movement.

This conversation was part of Bengaluru-based Nudge Foundation's annual 'Charcha' conclave on rural development. For feedback or any particular requests write to TR Vivek at vivek.tr@thehindu.co.in

