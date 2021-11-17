Watch | How are IT companies tackling the 'new normal' ?

The number of coronavirus cases has come down and we are going back to what was once “normal” like going working in our offices. But the thing is, we might not be going back to the usual 9-4 office structure.

Over the past two years, the definition of work and office has changed for many sectors, especially the tech companies. IT companies in India are now encouraging their office workers to come back to work and they are adopting something called a hybrid workplace model.

What is behind the decision? Will these models work and will the move benefit the companies and workers?

Chief of Bureau Bengaluru N Venkatesha Babu explains.