Video

Watch | How are IT companies tackling the 'new normal' ?

Nivedita V Venkatesha Babu | Updated on November 17, 2021

The number of coronavirus cases has come down and we are going back to what was once “normal” like going working in our offices. But the thing is, we might not be going back to the usual 9-4 office structure.

Over the past two years, the definition of work and office has changed for many sectors, especially the tech companies. IT companies in India are now encouraging their office workers to come back to work and they are adopting something called a hybrid workplace model.

What is behind the decision? Will these models work and will the move benefit the companies and workers?

Chief of Bureau Bengaluru N Venkatesha Babu explains.

Published on November 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

computing and information technology
computing and information technology

Watch | How are IT companies tackling the 'new normal' ?

Watch | Delhi’s air quality unlikely to improve till November 21

WTO summit: India to press for TRIPS waiver for Covid-19 health products

Watch | SEBI likely to approve NSE IPO

Watch | Taking growth and Innovation Beyond Bengaluru

Video | SC suggests lockdown in Delhi to ease pollution crisis

Watch | PM Modi launches RBI Retail Direct scheme. What is it about?

Watch | Why Bitcoin is bad for the environment

Watch | Field Notes: Increasing Chana's 'good karma' through genetics

Watch | Here's all you need to know about T+1 Settlement