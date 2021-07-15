Video

Watch | How Big Bazaar’s digital makeover helped tide over Covid crisis

BL Internet Desk | Updated on July 15, 2021

While the second wave of the pandemic and the delay in getting approvals for the deal with Reliance Retail have impacted Future Group’s Big Bazaar, the company’s focus on online sales has kept the lights on for the cash-strapped retail company.

