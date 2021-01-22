Watch | How India is battling against Covid vaccine hesitancy

India has inoculated more than 10 lakh healthcare and other frontline workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in India so far.
On Thursday, Odisha and Telangana carried out the maximum number of vaccinations, but some states, like Delhi and Tamil Nadu recorded a low turnout.
In a bid to encourage more people to take up the vaccines, the Union Health Ministry has launched a campaign to counter rumours and misinformation around the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.
Credits
Video: Nivedita V