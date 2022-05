The Life Insurance Corporation of India, made its debut on Dalal Street today. Back in 1980, a committee headed by Era Sezhiyan recommended that the insurer be split up to better serve the public. Here’s the story of how the PSU was almost split into five.

Credits

Photos: The Hindu Archives, PTI, AFP

Video: ANI.

Script + Presentation: V Nivedita.

Producer: Darshan Sanghvi.