Video

Watch | How to register for covid vaccine in phase 3

BL Internet Desk | Updated on April 28, 2021

India will commence its more liberalised phase-3 vaccination programme from May 1, making those above 18 years of age eligible for the anti-Covid shots.

Credits

Story: Our Bureau

Script & voice-over: Akshaya Chandrasekaran

Editing: Radhika SR

Published on April 28, 2021

Covid-19
coronavirus
