Watch | How to register for covid vaccine in phase 3

India will commence its more liberalised phase-3 vaccination programme from May 1, making those above 18 years of age eligible for the anti-Covid shots.
Credits
Story: Our Bureau
Script & voice-over: Akshaya Chandrasekaran
Editing: Radhika SR
