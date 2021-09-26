Video

Watch | How to transition to a low-carbon world?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 26, 2021

The world is in the midst of a climate crisis. Climate change not only affects the day-to-day life of the people, but it also impacts public health and finance. Governments the world over are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint. Even corporates are stepping up and are trying to cut emissions. Anish De, Partner and Head, Energy and Natural Resources, KPMG, talks to V Nivedita about the need to shift away from fossil fuels and the ways to embrace new technology for a better future.

Published on September 26, 2021

