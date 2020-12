Recently, The chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, announced that Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021.

5G is expected to bring great prominence to IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence and industrial automation across the world. Countries, companies and people who prepare and adapt to this upcoming change could be the big winners by the end of this decade

Credits

Script & voice-over: Nivedita V

Editing: Radhika SR