In what can be the first step to deescalate border tensions between India and China, the two nations have reached an agreement on the disengagement of troops from the North and South banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh. Under the agreement, both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner in these areas.

