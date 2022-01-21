Watch | India eyes alternatives as palm oil prices jump

India is likely to make a shift from palm oil to soy oil and sunflower oil as Indonesia is planning to limit palm oil exports. India could import more palm oil from Malaysia, while also importing more soft oils. But this can only be a short-term measure. The government has a plan to reduce the country’s import dependence. The National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm, for which the government has earmarked ₹11,040 crore.