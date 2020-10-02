Video

Watch | Indian economy shows signs of recovery

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 02, 2020 Published on October 02, 2020

The Indian economy is showing signs of recovery in month of September as a number of key indicators -- like the GST collection, exports and Manufacturing PMI -- have showed an increase.

