India reported a steep rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the last twenty-four hours, 90,928, which is up 56 per cent compared to yesterday ( 58,097 cases). Many states have imposed restrictions as cases surge. In this video, we take a look at some of the restrictions imposed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, which have reported high number of cases.

Credits:

Script: V Nivedita, Smruthi Chandrasekar VO: Siddharth MC, Edit: V Nivedita