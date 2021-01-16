Video

Watch | India’s Covid-19 vaccine campaign off to a roaring start

BL Internet Desk | Updated on January 16, 2021 Published on January 16, 2021

India on Saturday launched the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorting the people not to heed to rumours and propaganda questioning the safety and efficacy of the two made-in-India vaccines.

