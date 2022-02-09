Watch: India’s obesity problem

Recently in the parliament, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare presented some disturbing trends about obesity in India. The ministry quoted a 2015-16 study by the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau, which pointed out that nearly 44 per cent of urban women are either overweight or obese. In rural India, 13.5 per cent of women and 10 per cent of men were obese.

A study titled ‘A comparison of the Indian diet with the EAT-Lancet reference diet’ notes, “Indian diets, across states and income groups, are unhealthy. Indians also consume excess amounts of cereals and not enough proteins, fruits, and vegetables.”

