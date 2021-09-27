Watch | Indra Nooyi on the role mentors played in her career

Former PepsiCo Chairman & CEO Indra Nooyi’s storied career is legendary. A chemistry graduate of Madras Christian College and an MBA from IIM Calcutta, Nooyi went on later to earn another MBA from the Yale school of management in the US. Nooyi would later go on to head one of American’s iconic corporations, PepsiCo, as its Chairman and CEO. Nooyi has penned her autobiography, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and our Future, published by Hachette India. In an interview preceding her book launch, Nooyi talks about being a mentor and a mentee through the course of her career.