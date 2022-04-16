Watch | Investment cycle has started to turn: Naushad Forbes

Why does India promise so much and deliver way short of that? Naushad Forbes, Co-Chairman of Forbes Marshall and former CII President, takes a deep dive into this question in his book The struggle and the promise – Restoring India’s Potential. Forbes’ narrative envelopes industry, higher education, institutions, design, culture and diversity, liberally sprinkled with RK Laxman’s cartoons. In an interview with BusinessLine, Forbes talks about what’s holding India back and what’s the way forward.

Credits

Story: B Baskar |Vinay Kamath

Script: Akshaya Chandrasekaran

Producer: Darshan Sanghvi