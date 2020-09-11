Video

Watch | Kia Sonet test drive review

S Muralidhar | Updated on September 11, 2020 Published on September 11, 2020

When the sub-compact, under-four-metre SUV category debuted, there may have been detractors who felt that the size restriction takes away from the essence of the body type. But those sceptical voices are fading away even in mature markets where this form and size factor, it is felt, may make for the right urban commuter.

Today there is the abundant choice in this segment with almost every major brand sporting one in their portfolio. The latest one, the Kia Sonet, is late to the party and yet possesses the right mix of ingredients to rock the boat.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 11, 2020
Automobiles
automobiles (industry)
Automobiles
automobiles (industry)

Watch | Facebook to buy a stake in Reliance Retail

Video | Covid-19 plasma therapy fails to save lives: ICMR

Video | 68% of world's wildlife has been lost: Report

Watch | Oscar Awards to be 'more' diverse

Watch | Reliance Retail Ventures raises Rs 7,500 crore from Silver Lake

What happens if UK-EU trade deal fails?

Watch | How Covid-19 patients can fully recover

Watch | Explainer: What is Stamp Duty?

Startup and You: Episode 13 - Digital payments in Indian startup ecosystem

Video | Metro rail services restart in Bengaluru