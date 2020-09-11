Watch | Kia Sonet test drive review

When the sub-compact, under-four-metre SUV category debuted, there may have been detractors who felt that the size restriction takes away from the essence of the body type. But those sceptical voices are fading away even in mature markets where this form and size factor, it is felt, may make for the right urban commuter.

Today there is the abundant choice in this segment with almost every major brand sporting one in their portfolio. The latest one, the Kia Sonet, is late to the party and yet possesses the right mix of ingredients to rock the boat.