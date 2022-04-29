Watch | KS Radhakrishnan on transforming pandemic grief into art

K S Radhakrishnan’s The Heap and Ascent Descent shows the concept of humanity being drained of individuality and simply piled together as a heap during Covid. Radhakrishnan explained how he lost his own mother and it brought home to him starkly that at that time you were either a Covid patient or not - there was no place to be a mother or friend. And yet, the sculpture with his trademark male and female archetypes – Musui and Maya - is not a pessimistic work as the topmost layer is supporting those below, denoting the selfless way many came together to give each other strength.